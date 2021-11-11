As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with amazing views of Elko! This home offers 5 bedroom 3 full bathroom home, 2 kitchens, a large area for your home gym, two additional rooms that can be used for another bedroom and office! Basement was just finished and beautifully by Braemar construction. Sellers have hooked the natural gas up in the house, also have the new fiber optic Internet. Sellers have bought flooring for the entire upstairs the same as the basement flooring to be installed by buyer. All appliances will stay, garden beds and chicken coop/ electrical fence stay! Water purification system as well. Homes in this area, like this, are a dime a dozen, so don't miss out!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $780,000
