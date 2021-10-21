This home will leave you in awe from the moment you pull into the driveway. You cannot help butnotice the impeccable landscaping, golf course views, and beautiful brick finishing. Inside you aregreeted with a large living and dining area. The kitchen has multiple upgrades including MedallionCabinetry, KitchenAide double oven/convection, KitchenAide warming drawer, 6 burner Wolf stove topwith griddle, KitchenAide 48 in. refrigerator, and KitchenAide dishwasher. A wet bar area with a reverseosmosis system and beverage refrigerator is perfect for entertaining inside or on the covered deckoverlooking the 4 th green. Large master suite with walk-in closet and access to deck. The walkoutbasement has 2 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, a full functioning kitchen, and washer/dryer hookups, andaccess to a second garage perfect to store your golf cart.** Home also includes large wine refrigerator downstairs, built in bookcases, and desk, Tough DogSecurity Camera System, two furnaces, two gas stoves, and Weber Grill (natural gas) on deck.**YOU DO NOT WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS HOME!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $800,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursda…
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than half a dozen times this year was booked Friday on felony charges over the theft of an ATM m…
ELKO – Another school board meeting has been canceled, this time about three hours before it started due to threats toward board members.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Saturday on a warrant related to a high-speed police chase in August during which she allegedly crashed into…
Erin Shea BlachErin Shea Blach, 17, is the daughter of Jodie Blach. Her escort for the dance is Micheal Klekas. For the assembly, her escort i…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat to a school last month.
ELKO – A Las Vegas man charged in the violent robbery of a customer at an Elko convenience store in August was booked into Elko County Jail ov…
ELKO – People could fish, picnic, hike and learn about nature at a pond project that is in the budding stage now with the Nevada Department of…
ELKO – A Carlin woman was arrested Thursday on a child abuse charge after her son suffered injuries in July that led to him being transported …
Sisolak, 67, was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic