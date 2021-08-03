5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $810,000

This spectacular home is sited on 1.5 acres, located in the city of Elko. City water, natural gas to this location. Septic on site. 5 large spacious rooms, and 4 full bathrooms throughout including the master bedroom and laundry with sink on the main level plus an additional laundry room in the finished, walkout basement. This home has a gas fireplace, natural gas stove, double oven, and granite countertops with a large island for entertaining! Bonus room on the 2nd floor for crafts, a gym or an office or playroom. 2 Bedrooms on the main floor, a total of 4 bathrooms, 1 bathroom in the basement. The Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, jetted tub, and a walk-in shower. The basement includes a large family room/ theater room, kitchenette, and cold food storage. 2 hot water heaters, a water softener, and central air. This lot is beautifully landscaped with sprinklers, mature trees, and room for your shop. Come take a look at this beautiful custom beauty!