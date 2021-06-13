5 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $650,000

Western lifestyle dream location nestled at the base of the Ruby Mountains. This 5 bedroom house and 9.9 acres of land, includes a roping arena with many stalls to accommodate several horses. A large heated barn and tack room as well as a hay barn. A chicken coop and small orchard are just a couple of the many features. The home boasts a large updated kitchen for entertaining family and friends with a chef's grade Viking propane cook stove. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout most of the home is an added feature. The grand living room with large windows for the views of the mountains is amazing. The master bedroom and bathroom are located just off the living room and features a jetted tub and oversized shower. Double garden doors open up to the large back yard and wrap around deck. The office is equipped with a wood burning stove and It can also be used as a guest room with a full size murphy bed.