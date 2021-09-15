 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $825,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $825,000

5 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $825,000

This home setting is second to none with views from all angles! Front Ruby Mountain views and tranquil pasture views out the wall of windows from your living room to massive deck. Custom home is a split bedroom floor plan has all 10' walls and 8' doors, vaulted main living that is has the open concept you want. Beautiful culture stone wood burning fireplace is the center piece to the great room with backdrop of Lamoille. Spacious mater bedroom with seperate door to deck has a walk in closet, jetted tub and enlarged tile shower. 1,300 sf barn is ready for horses. So many extras to list this will have to be a must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News