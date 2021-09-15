This home setting is second to none with views from all angles! Front Ruby Mountain views and tranquil pasture views out the wall of windows from your living room to massive deck. Custom home is a split bedroom floor plan has all 10' walls and 8' doors, vaulted main living that is has the open concept you want. Beautiful culture stone wood burning fireplace is the center piece to the great room with backdrop of Lamoille. Spacious mater bedroom with seperate door to deck has a walk in closet, jetted tub and enlarged tile shower. 1,300 sf barn is ready for horses. So many extras to list this will have to be a must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $825,000
