This large home features 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and updated appliances. It has a new furnace with central air, mature trees, and a large lot that is located on a cul-du-sac. The property features multiple sheds and a stunning view of the mountains out the back!
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $269,500
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday for a third time this month, on her second felony charge.
"Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our healthcare system from being overrun"
Deaths climb to 82 since the pandemic began
He fell asleep, but woke up suddenly with a white plastic garbage bag over his head, he reported to police
ELKO – A second BASE jumper has died in the Ruby Mountains this summer.
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday in Elko County, raising the total for September to 17 and matching the most dead…
ELKO – Four more elementary schools announced face-covering requirements after reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire.
CARSON CITY – Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year was honored this week for her work in western Nevada, but she’s no stranger to the Elko area.
CARSON CITY – A food service worker at the Ely State Prison has been arrested on a charge of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-securi…