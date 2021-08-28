5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $307,000

Great home in cul-de-sac. Great view of the Rubies with deck redone, walkout in the basement, brand new roof, new paint on outside exterior and interior paint. New dishwasher, washer dryer hook ups, and fridge. Land backs up to open space
