Amazing views of the Rubies. Yard is natural landscaping with juniper trees. Large back deck with a fire pit for your enjoyment. Back of the property overlooks the Marina and you can enjoy the fireworks on the 4th of July! Main level is open floor plan with a wood stove that has a blower to keep you nice and warm in the winter months. Vaulted ceilings with wood beams. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Guest bedroom and additional bathroom on main level. Basement has large family room with a wood stove. Laundry room and 3 bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Walk out basement.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $314,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I don’t want people to think we are shutting down. We are absolutely moving forward with a milling operation”
ELKO – A child’s prank ended in the arrest of an Elko man on a felony child abuse charge.
ELKO – An Elko man who has served three prison terms was booked this week on a parole violation and for contempt of court.
Wheat had been spotted driving a school district side-by-side on Ninth Street
ELKO — An Elko man was booked into jail on $100,000 bail following a domestic dispute Monday night.
ELKO – A Wells woman was arrested Monday for the second time in less than three weeks on charges of attempted failure to obey sex offender reg…
Nov. 6, 2021
It is our understanding that there is an organized national effort behind the protests and actions of those who attend Board meetings.
ELKO — An Elko man who has served five prison terms was arrested Nov. 6 at a casino for violating conditions of his probation.
ELKO – Four new school board members took their seats Tuesday, two weeks after being appointed to fill vacancies.