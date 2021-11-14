 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $314,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $314,000

Amazing views of the Rubies. Yard is natural landscaping with juniper trees. Large back deck with a fire pit for your enjoyment. Back of the property overlooks the Marina and you can enjoy the fireworks on the 4th of July! Main level is open floor plan with a wood stove that has a blower to keep you nice and warm in the winter months. Vaulted ceilings with wood beams. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Guest bedroom and additional bathroom on main level. Basement has large family room with a wood stove. Laundry room and 3 bedrooms and full bath downstairs. Walk out basement.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News