Location, location, location!!! This home is secluded in the juniper trees with lovely views of the Ruby Mountains from your front living room. Great back patio complete with fire pit for entertaining private from all! The main level is very open from the kitchen to dining and living room accented with vaulted ceilings, beams and a front deck to enjoy morning coffee with and take in the Rubies. Master bedroom with en suite, guest bedroom with full guest bathroom is also located on the main level. Walkout basement has another large family room, laundry, three bedrooms and full bath. Home has so much charm and a lot that has much to be desired!
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $314,980
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Most cases of sinusitis are associated with viral infections, which are bulletproof to antibiotics.
A full autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and identify the victim
ELKO – An Elko man who has been arrested more than half a dozen times this year was booked Friday on felony charges over the theft of an ATM m…
Erin Shea BlachErin Shea Blach, 17, is the daughter of Jodie Blach. Her escort for the dance is Micheal Klekas. For the assembly, her escort i…
ELKO – Another school board meeting has been canceled, this time about three hours before it started due to threats toward board members.
Sisolak, 67, was cited for failure to yield to oncoming traffic
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making a bomb threat to a school last month.
ELKO – An elderly Elko-area woman was injured Wednesday when she drove in front of a train near Elburz.
SPRING CREEK – Community service is a priority for Sam Khoury, owner of Khoury’s Market.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Wednesday evening following two police chases and a crash.