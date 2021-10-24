5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $314,980

Location, location, location!!! This home is secluded in the juniper trees with lovely views of the Ruby Mountains from your front living room. Great back patio complete with fire pit for entertaining private from all! The main level is very open from the kitchen to dining and living room accented with vaulted ceilings, beams and a front deck to enjoy morning coffee with and take in the Rubies. Master bedroom with en suite, guest bedroom with full guest bathroom is also located on the main level. Walkout basement has another large family room, laundry, three bedrooms and full bath. Home has so much charm and a lot that has much to be desired!