5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $318,000

Beautiful newly remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering 2094-SF. This home is well taken care of with a large living room with a beautiful fireplace. In the kitchen you'll see the custom cabinets, granite counters and large pantry. The kitchen opens up right into the spacious dining room with amazing views of the valley. Take a few steps down and you'll be in the family room ready for entertainment with a slider out to the back patio and side deck. The basement has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The large master bedroom is upstairs with a walk in shower and closet. The upstairs also offers two more bedrooms and the 3rd bathroom. This home has a views, space and its updated so don't wait. Call to schedule your appointment today! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL Tuesday the 15th @12pm.