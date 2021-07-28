Beautiful newly remodeled 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering 2094-SF. This home is well taken care of with a large living room with a beautiful fireplace. In the kitchen you'll see the custom cabinets, granite counters and large pantry. The kitchen opens up right into the spacious dining room with amazing views of the valley. Take a few steps down and you'll be in the family room ready for entertainment with a slider out to the back patio and side deck. The basement has two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The large master bedroom is upstairs with a walk in shower and closet. The upstairs also offers two more bedrooms and the 3rd bathroom. This home has a views, space and its updated so don't wait. Call to schedule your appointment today! NO SHOWINGS UNTIL Tuesday the 15th @12pm.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $318,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BAKER (AP) — On a remote stretch of highway near the Nevada-Utah border sits a restaurant that may seem out of place in a town like this.
ELKO – A blowout on a semi cab’s tire caused a crash on Interstate 80 that killed the driver and blocked westbound traffic on Thursday afterno…
Masks universally mandatory indoors once again in a dozen Nevada counties including Clark, Washoe, Elko starting Friday
State officials have yet to decide how other provisions within the CDC’s new recommendation will be implemented
WINNEMUCCA – A man on a motorcycle was killed on July 17 on US 95 after crashing into a tractor-trailer 12 miles north of Winnemucca.
Elko County's number of active cases was listed at 70 on Wednesday, up from 60 the day before.
ELKO -- On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 4:20 AM Pacific time, Troopers from the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Inter…
ELKO – A White Pine County man has pleaded guilty but mentally ill to first degree murder in the slaying of Nevada Highway Patrol Sgt. Ben Jen…
Subsequent investigation revealed the suspect strangled the victim and prevented her from leaving the residence or summoning help.
“No one is going to like it”