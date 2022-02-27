Come take a look at this beautiful 1 level with mostly finished basement, 5-bedroom home. Interior features include a foyer, formal dining room, split bedroom plan. luxurious master suite with big, tiled bathroom. Closet is in Mater bathroom. The kitchen features newer stainless-steel appliances, plenty of workspace, hanging pot rack and French doors leading to the back deck. Also on the main floor is a separate laundry room between the kitchen and garage. Downstairs is a huge open family room, full bath, safe/gun room with vault door, bedroom, 2 large storage closets a pellet stove. The pool table stays! Outside is front and back fenced, landscaped yards with auto sprinklers. With 2+ acres, you have lots of room for RV, ATV, a boat or even a shop. Roof was replaced in 2017. Vinyl siding and main level windows are also newer. Fresh paint inside upstairs. New granite counters, new deep granite sink, new cupboard hardware and new backsplash in kitchen. New vanities, new lighting and new mirrors in main floor bathrooms. Refrigerator stays. Agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $400,000
-
- Updated
