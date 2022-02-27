Spacious home with a 1,800 sq. ft. workshop and stunning views. This home sits on 2.44 acres in beautiful Spring Creek, NV. Updated kitchen and bathrooms complete with granite countertops. Newly installed light fixtures, fresh paint and flooring, wet bar, and additional room rough plumbed downstairs for a full bathroom. Generous laundry and mudroom contain ample cabinets for storage. The shop is ready for your next project with power and concrete floor. The property has an asphalt driveway for plenty of parking, including RV, and mature landscaping. Uncovered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $420,000
-
- Updated
