 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $420,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $420,000

Spacious home with a 1,800 sq. ft. workshop and stunning views. This home sits on 2.44 acres in beautiful Spring Creek, NV. Updated kitchen and bathrooms complete with granite countertops. Newly installed light fixtures, fresh paint and flooring, wet bar, and additional room rough plumbed downstairs for a full bathroom. Generous laundry and mudroom contain ample cabinets for storage. The shop is ready for your next project with power and concrete floor. The property has an asphalt driveway for plenty of parking, including RV, and mature landscaping. Uncovered patio perfect for outdoor entertaining.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News