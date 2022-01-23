 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $430,000

  2022-01-23
Welcome to this beautiful custom home, this home offers 5 bedroom 3 full bathrooms, a beautiful kitchen, living room has a nice pellet stove keeping the home plenty warm during these cold months. Outside has a shed that stays with the home and a large yard all fenced with privacy fence. This home is perfect for a large family and has a great back yard for all your summer parties! Make it a must see today!

