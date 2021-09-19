 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000

Horse Property! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is in Spring Creek, NV, and sits on 2.84 acres of land. The main level of the home features the kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, full bath, two bedrooms, master bedroom, and master bath. The basement of the home is fully finished and includes a game area, bar, theater, office, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This home is located on a corner lot with a deck, storage shed, automatic sprinklers, and a view of the Ruby mountains. Call to view this beautiful home today.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sheriff responds to letter
Columnists

Sheriff responds to letter

As Sheriff of this great County, I have a responsibility to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. I also have an absolute …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News