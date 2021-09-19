Horse Property! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath home is in Spring Creek, NV, and sits on 2.84 acres of land. The main level of the home features the kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, full bath, two bedrooms, master bedroom, and master bath. The basement of the home is fully finished and includes a game area, bar, theater, office, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. This home is located on a corner lot with a deck, storage shed, automatic sprinklers, and a view of the Ruby mountains. Call to view this beautiful home today.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $445,000
