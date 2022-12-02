5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $455,000

Welcome to this 5 bedroom ,3 full bath home! As you walk in your greeted with an open living space and kitchen area that warms you up with a pellet stove, with a bedroom and full bath on the main floor. On the upstairs floor you have a very spacious master with 2 closets and master bathroom. This home has plenty of room for everyone! If you love to golf the golf course happens to be very close! Put this home on your wish list today. Contingent upon seller successfully closing on their new home