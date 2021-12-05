5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $459,000

Upon pulling up you are greeted with an asphalt path to the driveway. This home features 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a total of 3,346 sq. ft. TWO Master Bedrooms and TWO Master Bathrooms, One is located upstairs and the other downstairs. Downstairs Master Bathroom has a large tiled walk in shower! Three bedrooms upstairs, including one of the masters. Also upstairs is the Living Room with large windows to view the mountains and a pellet stove with mantel to snuggle up to on those chilly nights. Off of the living room is the dining and kitchen area. New backsplash in the kitchen, new dishwasher as well as newer stove and microwave. French doors from the kitchen and dining area lead out to the covered patio, great for your get togethers. There is also a hot tub on the covered patio that stays with the home! Large shed in back yard. New wood look Tile and Carpet Upstairs, as well as new carpet on stairs to basement. Laundry room is upstairs and Washer and Dryer will stay with the home. Want to go to the movies at home?! Head on downstairs to the THEATRE ROOM! Extra cushioned carpet, cabinets, fridge, sink, counter space and theatre equipment! Just get the snacks!