this beautiful home has lots of extras the backyard has wooden fencing all around for your privacy with enough room to just about do any thing your imagination would allow real deep so you cold have a garden play ground a pool room for all of the above if that is what you desire lots of room the house has lots of roomy open floor plan large bedrooms 3 bathrooms so there is no waiting a must see to discover the beauty of this home lots of big closets
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $460,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fatality was 37th so far this year in NHP's northern command.
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Friday following a burglary at an Elko residence that was equipped with a video doorbell.
ELKO – Loud “bangs” heard on the south side of Elko early Monday morning were not gunshots.
Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.
Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.
ELKO – The next time you see the Nevada Highway Patrol they will be called the Nevada State Police.
ELKO – An Elko man who told police he found an abandoned dirt bike in a vacant lot was arrested Sunday morning on multiple charges.
Nevada law considers weapons such as “metal knuckles” or blackjacks dangerous weapons
“This process will render gold mining and gold recovery compatible with 21st century environmental consciousness”
Dear Elko County Voters,