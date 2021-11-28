 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $460,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $460,000

this beautiful home has lots of extras the backyard has wooden fencing all around for your privacy with enough room to just about do any thing your imagination would allow real deep so you cold have a garden play ground a pool room for all of the above if that is what you desire lots of room the house has lots of roomy open floor plan large bedrooms 3 bathrooms so there is no waiting a must see to discover the beauty of this home lots of big closets

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko County felony arrests

Elko County felony arrests

Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News