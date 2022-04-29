 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000

Welcome to 389 Country Club Pkwy. This home sits on 1.38 acres with magnificent views of the Ruby Mountains and of the Valley. Walking into this home you will see how well maintained and immaculate the owners keep this home. Home features 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, 1 office, 1 den, 2 family rooms and plenty of storage. Master bath has a jetted tub with a separate shower. Kitchen and Bathrooms have granite counter tops and the upstairs has new Laminate plank flooring throughout the home. Basement is completely finished with its own newly remodeled bathroom with walk in shower. Property is large enough to build a shop and has RV Parking.

