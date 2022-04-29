Welcome to 389 Country Club Pkwy. This home sits on 1.38 acres with magnificent views of the Ruby Mountains and of the Valley. Walking into this home you will see how well maintained and immaculate the owners keep this home. Home features 5 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms, 1 office, 1 den, 2 family rooms and plenty of storage. Master bath has a jetted tub with a separate shower. Kitchen and Bathrooms have granite counter tops and the upstairs has new Laminate plank flooring throughout the home. Basement is completely finished with its own newly remodeled bathroom with walk in shower. Property is large enough to build a shop and has RV Parking.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko man convicted of second-degree murder following a 2012 shooting in the downtown parking corridor has been granted parole.
ELKO – An Elko mom could serve a maximum of nearly 50 years in prison after pleading no contest to drug and child endangerment charges.
ELKO – A district judge has ordered that Nevada Assembly District 33 candidate Nicole Sirotek’s name be removed from the primary ballot.
A University of Utah neurosurgeon diagnosed the victim with traumatic brain injury
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested this week for allegedly making purchases on a debit or credit card that belonged to a man she had agr…
ELKO – A 19-year-old from Sonoma County, California, is missing and may be in Elko County, according to the sheriff’s office.
ELKO – An argument outside a downtown bar ended in a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to the Elko Police Department.
April 14
April 15
ELKO – An Elko man who pleaded guilty in two felony cases this month has been sentenced to up to six years in prison.