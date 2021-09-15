5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $485,000

Surrounded by beautiful fruit trees, this charming 4200+ sq ft home has it all! The main level features the master bedroom, a bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and two additional bedrooms. The master bathroom has a double vanity and a jetted tub to relax in. The master bedroom is spacious and conveniently exits to the covered patio where you can enjoy the beautiful views of the mountains. The entire main level is on laminate/tile flooring with no carpet. The kitchen is stunning! Featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and granite backsplash it is the perfect area for entertaining friends and guests! The basement has a large open area that can be used as a family room or game room... your pick! Underneath the carpet in the basement, you will find epoxy flooring throughout. The basement bedroom also includes an ensuite bathroom and can exit to the outside. Don't let the garage fool you, it is a four car garage that has double doors- one in the front of the home and one on the back. The backyard has a fenced in area for kids or pets. Don't miss your chance to own this beautiful, unique home!