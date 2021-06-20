5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $518,000

Welcome home- this slice of heaven is nestled on an acre lot with dozens of trees providing plenty of shade for those warm summer months, all on irrigation, has a 1200 sq foot detached HEATED shop, with two garage doors so you can pull a car in one side and out the other, and two other out buildings on the property as well. This home speaks for itself as soon as you walk in, the owner has redone everything in this home and its a true beauty with PLENTY of space for any family! Basement has an additional living room, and a large game room, and or man cave. Truly a must see to appreciate all this home has to offer! (County accessor site is not accurate for sq footage, bedrooms or bathrooms.)