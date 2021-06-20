Welcome home- this slice of heaven is nestled on an acre lot with dozens of trees providing plenty of shade for those warm summer months, all on irrigation, has a 1200 sq foot detached HEATED shop, with two garage doors so you can pull a car in one side and out the other, and two other out buildings on the property as well. This home speaks for itself as soon as you walk in, the owner has redone everything in this home and its a true beauty with PLENTY of space for any family! Basement has an additional living room, and a large game room, and or man cave. Truly a must see to appreciate all this home has to offer! (County accessor site is not accurate for sq footage, bedrooms or bathrooms.)
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $518,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Nevada Highway Patrol urges the public to stay away from State Route 278 between Carlin and Eureka because of an active shooter situation.
“I want to wish our team member a speedy recovery, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies and medical professionals for responding quickly to the scene and providing first aid.”
CARLIN – One suspect is in custody and a Nevada Department of Transportation employee has been shot and air lifted to a regional hospital afte…
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
ELKO – Get My Ride, the Elko County public transportation system, now has Elko County Board of Commissioners approval for a $200,000 contract …
“This is still an active investigation,” McLaughlin said
Elko — On June 13, 2021, at approximately 1300 hours, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a child was under the water and ha…