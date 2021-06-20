 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $518,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $518,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $518,000

Welcome home- this slice of heaven is nestled on an acre lot with dozens of trees providing plenty of shade for those warm summer months, all on irrigation, has a 1200 sq foot detached HEATED shop, with two garage doors so you can pull a car in one side and out the other, and two other out buildings on the property as well. This home speaks for itself as soon as you walk in, the owner has redone everything in this home and its a true beauty with PLENTY of space for any family! Basement has an additional living room, and a large game room, and or man cave. Truly a must see to appreciate all this home has to offer! (County accessor site is not accurate for sq footage, bedrooms or bathrooms.)

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News