Amazing sunset views! A lovely 5-bedroom, 3 bath home. Conveniently located by the marina, new primary school & amenities. A prime location for viewing wildlife: deer, ducks and geese. Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the driveway! Main level features tile & teak wood flooring, living room, dining room, kitchen & laundry. The master includes jetted tub & walk-in shower. Kitchen includes a gas stove/ oven, granite countertops & tile backsplash. Walkout basement has 2 bedrooms, full bath, storage room, & large family room w/ custom-built sliding barn doors w/ extra shelving space behind them. A covered deck overlooks a landscaped yard, w/ a pergola & paved fire pit. There is dry creek bed w/ a walking bridge that leads to veggie & strawberry beds. There are 5 veggie garden beds, many trees and shrubs. The curbing outlines the perennial gardens. The estate also has a fort/ playhouse and a shop 30 x 48 which easily fits 6 cars and has an automatic garage door. The home has an attached garage & offers additional parking. The exterior of the home has outlets for Christmas lights, vinyl & wire fences.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer must have been surprised when a man allegedly offered to sell him drugs on a downtown street.
ELKO – A driver died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash north of Elko.
Twenty-three people in the Elko and Spring Creek area reported feeling the quake
Brough Ranch raises Angus and Wagyu beef in the foothills of the East Humboldt Mountains.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the locations of three temples announced in April 2021 by Church…
Purchasing Jerritt Canyon gives the company diversification from mostly silver and, until now, mining only in Mexico.
ELKO – A record-breaking crowd of 3,400 attended the sixth annual Country Under the Stars Thursday night at the Elko County Fairgrounds.