5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $525,000

Amazing sunset views! A lovely 5-bedroom, 3 bath home. Conveniently located by the marina, new primary school & amenities. A prime location for viewing wildlife: deer, ducks and geese. Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the driveway! Main level features tile & teak wood flooring, living room, dining room, kitchen & laundry. The master includes jetted tub & walk-in shower. Kitchen includes a gas stove/ oven, granite countertops & tile backsplash. Walkout basement has 2 bedrooms, full bath, storage room, & large family room w/ custom-built sliding barn doors w/ extra shelving space behind them. A covered deck overlooks a landscaped yard, w/ a pergola & paved fire pit. There is dry creek bed w/ a walking bridge that leads to veggie & strawberry beds. There are 5 veggie garden beds, many trees and shrubs. The curbing outlines the perennial gardens. The estate also has a fort/ playhouse and a shop 30 x 48 which easily fits 6 cars and has an automatic garage door. The home has an attached garage & offers additional parking. The exterior of the home has outlets for Christmas lights, vinyl & wire fences.