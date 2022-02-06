5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $535,000

Per sketch by previous appraiser home is 2,608 finished square feet.-,Upstairs 1,426 ft.- Basement 1,182 ft,-attached garage 528 ft. Inside, outside, the shop, the outbuildings, the fence everything is here and in excellant condition. Just move in and start enjoying. This spacious home has 5 (1 being used as an excerise room and 1 being used as an office) bedrooms, 3.5 baths, living room plus family/game room, bar area with fridge and bar sink and storage area, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath with 1/2 bath by game room. The upper level has 3 bedrooms (master with entry to the large multi- tiered rear deck that goes across the rear of home with awesome jetted tub included, bar-b-q's and firepits. The full bathrooms, master with separate tiled shower and step in tub. Open concept with the living room, large dining and kitchen areas plus entry to that great rear deck. Automatic sprinkler and drip system, fully fenced even for horses, storage with covered horse area plus storage shed and I AM NOT EVEN TO THE SHOP YET! Shop is insulated and most of the great shelving stays-2-12 foot doors with openers attached covered storage 504 ft. SO MUCH HERE!