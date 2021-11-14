5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $535,000

This is the home of your dreams! Offering 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a powder room, there is plenty of space for everyone! On the main level you have new hardwood flooring that was installed in 2020 through the family, living, and dining room. The kitchen has been remodeled from top to bottom with upgraded extra tall cabinets, tile backsplash throughout, and a large buffet area with glass front cabinetry. A powder room on the main level makes this area perfect for guests and entertaining. Up the stairs there are 4 bedrooms, including the master. The master bedroom offers separate his and hers closets. In the master bathroom you will find double vanity sinks, beautiful cabinetry, and a tiled tub/shower combo. Downstairs is a large landing currently used for a home gym area before you enter another living/family room with a large storage room attached. through the family room is the 5th bedroom that is currently used as an office. Outside is a beautiful covered patio that wraps around the front corner of the house, a separate covered back patio, a detached shop, a large lawn with full landscaping, AND a 1/2 basket ball court. Did I mention the beautiful view? It is a must see!