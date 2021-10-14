Come take a look at this beautiful 1 level with mostly finished basement, 5 bedroom home. Interior features include a foyer, formal dining room, Split bedroom plan, luxurious master suite with big tiled bathroom and closet. The kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances, plenty of workspace, hanging pot rack and French doors leading to the back deck. Also on the main floor is a separate laundry room between the kitchen and garage. Downstairs is a huge open family room, full bath, SAFE/GUN ROOM with VAULT DOOR, bedroom, two large storage closets and a pellet stove. The POOL TABLE stays! Outside is front and back fenced, landscaped yards with auto sprinklers. With 2 plus acres, you have lots of room for RV, ATV, Boat or even a shop. Roof is approx 3 years old, vinyl siding and main level windows are also newer. Fresh paint inside and new granite counters and new backsplash. Agent is related to seller.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $550,000
