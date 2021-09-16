The minute you walk through the front door of this well appointed 2 story home you will immediately fall in love! The main level features an expansive great room that is open to the well designed kitchen that boasts engineered hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings and a expansive great room-makes entertaining easy! A pellet stove to warm you in the cold winter months or enjoy yourself on the wrap around porch to take in the sunrises and sunsets plus a covered patio. Office/den/bedroom, full bath, master suite all located on the main level. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms each having a separate bath plus a large bonus room currently being used as a bedroom. Make sure you check out the mud room, huge pantry and a roomy laundry area. This home is situated on a 2 acre lot with beautiful valley and mountain views. Landscaping front and back on a sprinkler system. As you come up the driveway there is a shed to the left that is about with power and water.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $569,000
