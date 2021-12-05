Beautiful upkept home, pride of ownership reflects throughout the entire home. Main level features master bedroom & bathroom + 2 more bedrooms and and 1 full bath and a half bath, living area, dining room, kitchen, laundy room and mud room. Walk out basement features a game room, family room, 2 bedrooms and a full bath as well as a storage room. Each floor has a pellet stove. Deck has trex decking. Walk out into a 16 x 20 covered patio, trimlights have been installed ready for the holidays. Last but not least the property features a 30 x 40 insulated shop, and a large storage shed, all on a beautiful 1.08 acres. Square ft information provided by owner.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $630,000
