5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $630,000

This immaculate home home sits on 6.2 acres. And boasts beautiful red rock landscaping and views of the Ruby Mountains. It features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The large back yard is great for entertaining, with it's large deck and patio area. Mature landscaping and a large 1200 sq. ft. shop. The shop has electricity and water. The horse corral has a water spigot and the corral stays with the home. Along with a riding lawn mower, trampoline, shed, refrigerator, washer and dryer. The kitchen features corian countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The large dining area is perfect for large gatherings. The living room has a beautiful gas fireplace and the windows bring in natural light. The master bathroom has a large soaker tub and double vanity. The basement has a wood stove with a wood chute so you don't have to walk outside to bring in wood. The basement has a kitchenette, perfect as a Mother-in-law suite. And so much more! This home won't last long!