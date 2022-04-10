This well maintained home is ready for you to move in - you will fall in love with the open concept of the great room with vaulted ceiling and beautiful spacious kitchen that has been updated with new countertops and fresh paint. There is a formal dining and a pellet stove on the main level. Pantry cupboard and extra shelving in the laundry room as well as a half bath on the main. Two bedrooms as well as main bath and the primary suite with separate shower and tub along with a walk in closet. Basement has large family room with room for a game room, two additional bedrooms, full bath and lots of storage and office area or 6th bedroom along with another pellet stove. The exterior has a nice back yard, green house and garden area full landscaping with sprinklers, established trees and don't forget the shop! 1440 square feet to store your toys, rv or boat and have a work area. 3 car attached garage, fully fenced with gate out front and a view of the mountains. This home has it all!
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $630,000
