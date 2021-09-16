Beautiful Custom main level home with a large shop that has separate living quarters above it. Main house has 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Extremely large open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living room all flowing nicely together. Large family room off the dinging area that has access to the single car garage that is attached to the house. The shop has 3 large doors, 2 that are 8 foot tall and 1 10 foot tall door and is fully finished! The in-law quarters above the shop offer 1,180 additional living area. On the property the 3 shed stay, a large 10x10 dog house, a 12x16, and a 12x8 storage shed. There are 2 natural springs that run through the property. This great location also offer a beautiful view of the Ruby Mountains and the Spring Creek Marina that is perfect for watching fireworks! All fenced for deer to protect the garden area and the producing fruit trees! Things that don't stay with the house: all metal yard art, wagon, corner desks in shop living quarters, refrigerator in main house, Wood stove in family room (will be replaced with new model before closing).
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid 19 vaccine, making it the first Covid-19 vaccine to move beyon…
What would summer be without hummingbirds? What other bird (other than house sparrows) spend so much time in your yard and often within view? …
Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander said he has talked with parents who are concerned about exclusions
“We need something to show this town – especially the downtown – how bad it’s dying … it’s just falling apart.”
Hospitals in all parts of Nevada have reached “alert” levels on staffing, which means “immediate additional mitigation methods are required to keep the hospital system operational.”
ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday on multiple felony charges.
Sept. 14Daisy M. Hutsell, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a fe…
Statewide in Nevada, the number of new COVID cases has been rising over the past week, although test positivity rates are down