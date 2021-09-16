5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $650,000

Beautiful Custom main level home with a large shop that has separate living quarters above it. Main house has 4 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Extremely large open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and living room all flowing nicely together. Large family room off the dinging area that has access to the single car garage that is attached to the house. The shop has 3 large doors, 2 that are 8 foot tall and 1 10 foot tall door and is fully finished! The in-law quarters above the shop offer 1,180 additional living area. On the property the 3 shed stay, a large 10x10 dog house, a 12x16, and a 12x8 storage shed. There are 2 natural springs that run through the property. This great location also offer a beautiful view of the Ruby Mountains and the Spring Creek Marina that is perfect for watching fireworks! All fenced for deer to protect the garden area and the producing fruit trees! Things that don't stay with the house: all metal yard art, wagon, corner desks in shop living quarters, refrigerator in main house, Wood stove in family room (will be replaced with new model before closing).