This exceptional family home offers an unparalleled blend of curb appeal, prime location, breathtaking views, and abundant space. If you've been searching for a turnkey property that feels like new without the waiting time for construction, look no further. Welcome to 586 Wolf Creek Drive, where your dream home becomes a reality. The main level of this home includes 2 guest bedrooms, office and a spacious master suite, offering comfortable living for the whole family. The heart of the home is a generously sized kitchen featuring a natural gas range, perfect for culinary enthusiasts. Enjoy the convenience of a dedicated laundry room and a convenient half bathroom on this level. Step outside to the deck just off the kitchen, where you can savor your meals while taking in the breathtaking vistas of the Ruby Mountains. Recently finished, the full walkout basement offers a wealth of possibilities to suit your needs. Discover 2 additional bedrooms, a massive storage room ensures that you'll have space for all your belongings. Entertain friends and family in the game room or unwind in the comfortable family room. 988 sf garage. Garden area, chicken coop and play area!