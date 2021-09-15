Welcome to the Merwin Home 5 with a basement! This 4,060-SF floor plan offers 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a 815-SF 3-car garage. Enter through an 8ft front door and admire the 9ft ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Vaulted open concept kitchen, dining and living room spaces are complimented by a sliding glass door that opens up to a covered patio. Chefs kitchen offers oversized granite topped island, gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, deep single basin kitchen sink, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet and a walk-in pantry including multiple electrical outlets to tuck your countertop appliances away. Feel the upgraded carpet in the master bedroom. Master ensuite with double vanities, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, soaker tub with tile surround, a rain fall shower head over the walk-in ceramic tile surrounded shower and Euro glass door. Last but not least, NO HOA, NO monthly water bill and all of the above on 10 acres! Come experience the best views of Spring Creek! Status: Complete and READY FOR OFFERS!!
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $698,000
