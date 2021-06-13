5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $698,015

Merwin Homes model 5 with fully finished basement by MPM. MH5 with finished basement is a spacious 4060 sq ft 5 bedroom, 3 bath, home with an open concept layout and a 3 car garage. On the main level is the formal living room, dining room area, the spacious kitchen, 3 bedrooms, (including master), and 2 full bath. Home features recessed canned lighting in every room, a Merwin standard, all on dimmer switches. The fully finished basement offers a large room ideal for a family room, man cave, game or theatre room, YOU CHOOSE!, 2 bedrooms with spacious closets, and the 3rd full bath. Standard features include: 3 CM granite, 8 ft front door, recessed canned lights, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances, single basin kitchen sink, pot filler in kitchen, vented hood, gourmet refrigerator, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowls, rain shower head, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, tile, and carpet. Central air. Taxes have not yet been assessed, buyer to verify. Home may vary from illustration. Contact listing agent for estimated completion date. Accepting offers now. Colors are already chosen and are earth tones. Status: Drywall