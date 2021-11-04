 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $795,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $795,000

This home has a very unique location that boasts a 360 degree view of the Marina and the mountains through big beautiful windows. This home features vaulted ceilings, solid wood floors, crown molding and a new wood stove and gas fireplace. This home had an interior remodel and new paint in 2018. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances on both the main level and the basement. The huge master bedroom features a trey ceiling with a walk in closet. The master bath supports a Jacuzzi tub, double vanities and a tiled shower with two shower heads. The main level also has a nice den/office with built in bookshelves. The basement highlights the theater room, a second laundry room, large finished closets with extra shelving and two linin closets. A walk out basement leads to a mature landscaped and fully fenced yard. The large 3 car garage has built in shelving and a finished epoxy floor, two new water heaters and LED lighting. A large finished area next to home supports extra vehicle/RV/boat parking. Elko's premier builder designed and built this as their dream home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

Q&A with Parents of Elko County

ELKO – Within the past several months, a group of local parents has been active in raising attention to issues within the Elko County School D…

LDS temple permit approved

LDS temple permit approved

ELKO – The City of Elko has granted a conditional use permit to contractors for a temple to be built on Ruby Vista Drive by the Church of Jesu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News