Breathtaking views of the Ruby Mountain Range overlooking the Spring Creek Marina, minutes from Lamoille Canyon. Custom built in 2017, designed energy efficient with south facing low E windows to minimize utility costs. Windows include double cell insulated energy saving black out blinds. Pellet stove upstairs, wood stove in the basement make the need for propane minimal. Kitchen range is gas top with electric oven and hood above, kitchen also includes microwave/wall oven, and over sized island. Spacious master bedroom with tray ceiling, accent lighting, access to back deck and space for beverage fridge. Master bathroom has double sinks with vanity area, large walk in shower and jetted tub. Oversized walk in closet with additional washer/dryer hook ups. Laundry room includes utility sink, countertop and additional cabinetry. Main level also has powder room for guests, formal dining room and additional walk in pantry. Full finished basement with access to the back yard, family room, 4 bedrooms and 2 jack & jill baths, dry kitchen and office area. Surround sound in great room and family room. House is smart home capable. 370 sf covered trex deck. Insulated 3 car garage with shelving.
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $819,900
