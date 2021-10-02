This home has a very unique location that boasts a 360 degree view of the Marina and the mountains through big beautiful windows. This home features vaulted ceilings, solid wood floors, crown molding and a new wood stove and gas fireplace. This home had an interior remodel and new paint in 2018. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances on both the main level and the basement. The huge master bedroom features a trey ceiling with a walk in closet. The master bath supports a Jacuzzi tub, double vanities and a tiled shower with two shower heads. The main level also has a nice den/office with built in bookshelves. The basement highlights the theater room, a second laundry room, large finished closets with extra shelving and two linin closets. A walk out basement leads to a mature landscaped and fully fenced yard. The large 3 car garage has built in shelving and a finished epoxy floor, two new water heaters and LED lighting. A large finished area next to home supports extra vehicle/RV/boat parking. Elko's premier builder designed and built this as their dream home!
5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $829,000
