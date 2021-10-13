5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $840,000

This home includes endless custom features that are both beautiful and functional. The great room and master bedroom both include multiple windows with views of the marina and Ruby Mountains. Stay warm near the pellet stove in your oversized great room. Kitchen has gas range with hood above, microwave/wall oven, dishwasher and over sized island built for entertaining. Main bedroom is spacious with tray ceiling and space for beverage fridge, attached bathroom with large walk in shower and jetted tub that leads to walk in closet with additional washer/dryer hook ups. Laundry room has space for full size fridge and includes utility sink as well as countertop area and an abundance of additional cabinetry. Main level also includes powder room for guests, formal dining room and additional walk in pantry. Fully finished basement with family room, 4 bedrooms, 2 jack & jill baths, dry kitchen and office area. Basement also includes wood burning stove, additional storage and desk areas. Insulated 3 Car garage. Sit on your own back lawn and enjoy one of the best views on the marina of the 4th of July fireworks!