As you drive by 648 Spring Creek Pkwy the landscaping catches your eye. You've probably wondered who lives in that perfectly maintained home. That someone could be you. 648 Spring Creek Pkwy is a 5 bed 3 bath home situated on over 3 acres with amazing views of the marina below. As you enter you will find a large open concept kitchen, Dining, and Large living room that will fit any furniture combination you might have. This split floorplan has the master on one end and the guest rooms on the other. Now to the exterior of the home. This yard had been meticulously laid out and maintained. True pride in ownership. Next you will find the 1800 sqft shop with an additional 1180 sqft of living space above it with its own kitchen, bathroom and freight elevator to get things from the bottom to the top. This home is truly one of a kind and could be yours. Seller will contribute $10,000.00 towards buyers closing costs.