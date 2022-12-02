 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $850,000

5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $850,000

From the moment you step inside this one-of-a-kind home you will fall in love! This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has too many upgrades to list and shows extreme pride of ownership. The home has three electric fireplaces (living, master bed, and family room), recirculation hot water, all electric radiant heat in bedrooms plus forced air throughout the home. Luxury vinyl, carpet and ceramic wood grain tile flooring. The kitchen features gas range, beveled granite counter tops, custom cabinets with pull out drawers, soft close cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Reverse osmosis in kitchen. Basement has a walkout family room and shop with epoxy flooring and extra large door to store toys. There is gym in the basement that can be used as a home theater. The large storage room features special shelving. Driveway is 400ft long and asphalt paved. There is a water filtration system, custom cabinetry, and wall/ceiling speakers throughout home. The yard features wild flowers, koi pond, trees and breathtaking views of the Ruby Mountains. The covered deck features a Hot tub that stays with the home. There is a 12x16 shed for any additional storage. This home is a must-see!

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

More snow headed to Elko area

More snow headed to Elko area

Snowfall will make for some very difficult driving conditions and travel should be avoided if possible in this area from around 4 p.m. through at least 10 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News