5 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $850,000

From the moment you step inside this one-of-a-kind home you will fall in love! This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home has too many upgrades to list and shows extreme pride of ownership. The home has three electric fireplaces (living, master bed, and family room), recirculation hot water, all electric radiant heat in bedrooms plus forced air throughout the home. Luxury vinyl, carpet and ceramic wood grain tile flooring. The kitchen features gas range, beveled granite counter tops, custom cabinets with pull out drawers, soft close cabinets and under cabinet lighting. Reverse osmosis in kitchen. Basement has a walkout family room and shop with epoxy flooring and extra large door to store toys. There is gym in the basement that can be used as a home theater. The large storage room features special shelving. Driveway is 400ft long and asphalt paved. There is a water filtration system, custom cabinetry, and wall/ceiling speakers throughout home. The yard features wild flowers, koi pond, trees and breathtaking views of the Ruby Mountains. The covered deck features a Hot tub that stays with the home. There is a 12x16 shed for any additional storage. This home is a must-see!