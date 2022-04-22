I was found on N 5th Street and was brought to the animal shelter for safe keeping. I am a... View on PetFinder
ELKO – A man and woman died of gunshot wounds late Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at a home in Spring Creek.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested this week on multiple drug charges after allegedly selling heroin and methamphetamine from a small rental ho…
ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office has identified the couple who died from gunshot wounds in a domestic violence incident Tuesday in Spri…
April 12Diane Elizabeth Smith and Roy Lewis Doughty, married Aug. 12, 2021
Police in Las Vegas say a woman has been arrested and a warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a fatal shooting two months ago. They say 35-year-old Erica Stacy was arrested Friday and is jailed on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. She’s being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday. Metro Police say a warrant was issued last month for Donald Green, who remains at large. Police say Stacy and Green are suspected in the Feb. 28 fatal shooting of 33-year-old Brian Ramey. They say Ramey’s body was found in a roadway and he died of multiple gunshot wounds.
ELKO – A Washington state driver who pulled to the side of Interstate 80 to check a text message led Nevada State Police on a chase estimated …
April 8Chenoa Marie Michaud, 27, of Elko and Vidalia Rae Southard, 25, of Spring Creek
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for …
“We know this is a big deal. We know it’s the largest public-private partnership that has ever happened in this area," said Boys & Girls Club CEO Rusty Bahr
ELKO – An Elko woman has been sentenced to up to 40 months in prison after pulling a knife on an off-duty police officer in a downtown café.
