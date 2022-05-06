Hello! I am a friendly guy who was found on River and Water Street and was brought to the shelter... View on PetFinder
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ELKO – A female driver was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Lamoille Highway that closed the busy commuter route for more than two hours.
ELKO – One person was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Lamoille Highway that closed the busy commuter route for more than two hours.
The Nevada Republican Party Convention held last weekend in Las Vegas had some surprising results, with neither of the front-runner candidates…
ELKO – A woman who died in a Tuesday evening crash on Lamoille Highway had recently moved here from Oregon, according to Nevada State Police.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — Two young boys playing with toy trucks and front-end loaders in a corral at the Cedar Valley Stables died instantly whe…
ELKO – A search involving several agencies continued Friday morning for a 19-year-old from California who went missing in Elko County two days ago.
Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman. KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong. She had been reported missing several days earlier. A bystander spotted the body Saturday morning on the lake’s west side. The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to the scene near Washout Beach. The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. Tribal police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working a joint investigation. Pyramid Lake is roughly 40 miles northeast of Reno.
Troy Don Brown was convicted of two counts of child sexual assault and sentenced in June 2004 to life in prison with the possibility of parole on both counts.
Authorities say three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 10,000 gallons of fuel from Las Vegas gas stations. According to court records, Raidel Amador Blanco, Luis Gomez Medero and Javier Ramos Gomez each are facing charges of theft and conspiracy. Las Vegas Metro Police say the three men allegedly altered their trucks and the sensors at a gas pump to steal about 9,900 gallons of diesel fuel from a Chevron station on April 7. An employee called police to report that the station was short about 1,500 gallons of fuel in the past 24 hours and also found security footage that showed two trucks parked at the pump for hours. Authorities say the losses totaled more than $8,000.
April 21
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.