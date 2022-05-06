 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
This sweet boy was found in Osino. He is so kind and loving. He was out running with another dog,... View on PetFinder

Body found in Pyramid Lake ID'ed as missing Sparks woman

Authorities have identified a body found in Pyramid Lake as a missing Sparks woman. KOLO-TV in Reno reported Monday that the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined the body discovered over the weekend is 70-year-old Diana Wong. She had been reported missing several days earlier. A bystander spotted the body Saturday morning on the lake’s west side. The Pyramid Lake Tribal Police responded to the scene near Washout Beach. The medical examiner has not released the cause of death. Tribal police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office are working a joint investigation. Pyramid Lake is roughly 40 miles northeast of Reno. 

3 men accused of stealing 10K gallons of fuel in Las Vegas

Authorities say three men have been arrested for allegedly stealing more than 10,000 gallons of fuel from Las Vegas gas stations. According to court records, Raidel Amador Blanco, Luis Gomez Medero and Javier Ramos Gomez each are facing charges of theft and conspiracy. Las Vegas Metro Police say the three men allegedly altered their trucks and the sensors at a gas pump to steal about 9,900 gallons of diesel fuel from a Chevron station on April 7. An employee called police to report that the station was short about 1,500 gallons of fuel in the past 24 hours and also found security footage that showed two trucks parked at the pump for hours. Authorities say the losses totaled more than $8,000.

