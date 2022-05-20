This young man was found at the Johnny Appleseed park and was brought to the animal shelter for safe keeping.... View on PetFinder
ELKO – An argument outside a downtown bar ended in a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to the Elko Police Department.
ELKO – The medical examiner who performed the autopsy on 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky testified Monday that she found no visible evi…
Denny’s franchise owners closed the location at the intersection of Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway during the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted lockdowns and dining restrictions
Victim’s cellphone “disappears,” witness claims defendant choked her
A Carlin man was sentenced Friday to 20-50 years in prison for a crash last summer that killed a 6-year-old girl.
ELKO – Jurors found Bryce Dickey guilty of murder in the first degree and sexual assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 16-year Gabriell…
ELKO – A man sentenced to life in prison for murdering a co-worker in a casino parking lot in Jackpot has been granted parole.
Schools Superintendent Clayton Anderson said the Nevada Department of Education claimed that “hey, you owe us, and the money has to be paid before the end of the fiscal year.”
ELKO – Prosecutors continued their presentation of evidence Thursday in Elko District Court in the trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of ki…
Kevin W. Craddock, 35, of Butte, Montana was arrested May 6, 2022, on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state and taking or posses…