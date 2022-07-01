Clark County authorities say a body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim. The Clark County coroner’s office says the body is that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday morning and police say it had signs of trauma. Las Vegas Metro Police say the man died at the scene, but the official cause and manner of death still are pending and the homicide investigation is ongoing.