Clark County authorities say a body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim. The Clark County coroner’s office says the body is that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday morning and police say it had signs of trauma. Las Vegas Metro Police say the man died at the scene, but the official cause and manner of death still are pending and the homicide investigation is ongoing.
ELKO—On June 28th at approximately 11 p.m., a road rage incident involving two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of 12th Street and Lamoi…
ELKO – The FBI is now involved in the search for a Utah man who visited an Elko County town shortly before he went missing at the end of May.
ELKO – An Elko woman was killed in a vehicle crash on June 18 on Interstate 80 two miles east of Elko, according to the Nevada State Police, H…
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested after striking an officer with his vehicle and leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase to Harrison Pass …
ELKO – Elko County will conduct a recount of 8,080 votes cast in the Governor’s race following a request by Republican candidate Joey Gilbert.
ELKO – Two Ryndon men were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of stealing tools from a casino parking lot that could lead to other charges fol…
June 21
ELKO -- Firefighters responded to a blaze Saturday morning in Spring Creek.
Miguel Antonio-Cayetano, 34, of Elko was arrested June 19, 2022, at 111 Park Road for felony child abuse, neglect or endangerment; and domesti…
