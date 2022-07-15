Hello there! My sister and I are in search of our new forever homes! We are very sweet and just... View on PetFinder
Sara E. Steninger, 32, was also ordered to pay more than $67,000 in restitution to the county
ELKO – An Idaho man died June 30 when his pickup crashed on Interstate 80 west of Winnemucca, according to Nevada State Police.
ELKO – Skies around Elko began to get smoky over the weekend as a new fire started in northern White Pine County and large blazes burned to th…
ELKO – Connecting with flights in Salt Lake City will be easier when SkyWest changes the timing of its commuter flights in and out of the Elko…
"You see the direction we're going folks, you see what the intent is? Be softer on the criminals and with no concern toward the victims,” he said.
ELKO – A man who was shot and wounded in an Elko grocery store parking lot confrontation in December 2016 was arrested Friday in Spring Creek …
ELKO – A Carlin man was booked Wednesday on a charge of sexually assaulting a child more than a year ago.
ELKO – Another round of lightning on Wednesday sparked multiple fires in the Elko District, including one near a youth camp about 60 miles sou…
ELKO – A man accused of hitting a convenience store customer over the head with a wine bottle and stealing more than $8,000 worth of his jewel…
12 days in jail after first chase, two years in prison after second chase