This pretty lady was found around the Maverick Casino area and was brought to the animal shelter for safe keeping.... View on PetFinder
ELKO – A Spring Creek man was arrested Monday on multiple counts of felony child abuse and domestic battery after allegedly shooting two child…
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Saturday evening at South Fork Reservoir after a camper reported seeing a vehicle driving through the east cam…
ELKO – An Elko man who was charged with lewdness with a minor has been ordered to serve six months under house arrest.
Once constructed, the events center would book various events throughout the year, including four equestrian events, one major trade show, six concerts and one family event, in addition to local events such as the Silver State Stampede, Elko County Fair and Mining Expo.
Authorities say they still are investigating the theft of an ancient Torah from a man who was staying at a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Metro Police say the item was reported stolen from The Venetian last month. They say a man told detectives that he had left his Torah inside of the convention room that had been converted into a synagogue. Police say the Torah had been used in the convention room since June 8 and had remained in that location until it was reported stolen two days later. They say hotel video surveillance shows a man walking through the property pulling a suitcase on wheels. However, but police have not been able to identify the suspect.
ELKO – An Arizona man was arrested Monday on firearm charges related to a December incident in Carlin.
Fawn L. Bear, 24, of Elko was arrested July 15, 2022, at Southside Elementary School for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.Jacob …
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman was arrested Tuesday after a relative and a friend said she threatened them with a wrench and a Taser.
Home at Spring Creek Marina sells for $1 million
DRAPER — A motorcycle rider died after being hit by a car on I-15 in Draper Sunday morning.