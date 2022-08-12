This little man was found running around N 5th Street on the dirt road with his friend and was brought... View on PetFinder
ELKO – An additional 50 years was added to Bryce Dickey’s prison sentence in district court on Wednesday that eliminated his chance of the pos…
ELKO – An Elko man was booked into Elko County Jail on Monday after being charged in a warrant with lewdness and unlawful contact with a child.
Barrick Gold Corp.’s adjusted net earnings for the second quarter totaled $419 million, or 24 cents per share, and Barrick reported Long Canyo…
A petition from supporters says the initiative “comes from the perspective of educators, parents and students.”
On Feb. 14 of this year, a Cortez Underground Rescue Team was called out and went to a scene that they hoped they would never encounter in all…
ELKO – A Carlin man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another Carlin resident.
ELKO – An 11-year-old girl was struck by a motorist in West Wendover who was suspected of impaired driving and jailed on $100,000 bail.
ELKO – A driver was seriously injured late Wednesday night in a fiery crash on Mountain City Highway.
ELKO – An Elko man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of survey tools has been sentenced to prison.
Jay L. Allen, 39, of West Wendover was arrested July 31, 2022, for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after …
