A justice of the peace has suspended initial proceedings for a man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager until a state judge can decide whether he should undergo a competency examination. Canal Township Justice of the Peace Lori Matheus originally ordered Troy Driver of Fallon to appear in Lyon County District Court for a competency hearing before a preliminary hearing is scheduled in her Fernley courtroom next month in the March death of 18-year-old Naomi Irion. Her new ruling on Monday says that state law requires her to suspend further proceedings “if a doubt arises as to the competency of the defendant.”