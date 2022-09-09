Hello everyone! I am a super cute little boy who is looking for a new forever home. I am about... View on PetFinder
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male.
ELKO – A car drove into the median of Interstate 80 in Elko, flew into the Fifth Street underpass and didn’t stop until it traveled nearly all…
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday on charges of sexual assault against a child younger than 16.
Driver was headed toward Elko County when pulled over for an equipment violation.
Driver was headed toward Elko County when pulled over for an equipment violation.
ELKO – Three people died and three were injured in a late-night collision on State Route 305 about seven miles south of Battle Mountain.
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested Monday for child sexual assault faces additional charges after allegedly attacking deputies in the Elko Co…
ELKO – Who knew a haunted house was located in the heart of downtown Elko?
ELKO – Firefighters are battling a blaze near Harrison Pass Road south of Jiggs, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch.
All five occupants were transported to the University of Utah hospital.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.