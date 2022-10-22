This beautiful guy is in search of his new forever home! He is SO friendly and loves to rub up... View on PetFinder
51359217
This beautiful guy is in search of his new forever home! He is SO friendly and loves to rub up... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of …
One of two women charged in an elaborate jewelry theft scheme has been arrested.
Charged with open murder and facing the death penalty if convicted, Mullis was dressed in a dark blue suit when he was sworn in on Tuesday afternoon before Judge Mason Simons
ELKO – A crash in the Carlin Tunnels caused damage to a trailer but resulted in no injuries, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.
Sept. 30
ELKO – A school board candidate forum got off to a rocky start Tuesday when one of the incumbents called out challengers for their protests of…
ELKO – Jail phone calls, DNA evidence and psychiatric testimony filled the fourth morning of testimony in the murder trial of Justin Mullis, w…
ELKO – An Elko man arrested on charges of trafficking heroin and meth on Interstate 80 has been sentenced to prison.
Oct. 3
ELKO – An Elko man could serve up to 60 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple sex charges including attempted incest.